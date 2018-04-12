 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Narendra Modi At The Partners Forum 2018!

Priyanka Chopra meets PM Modi , invites him for Partners' Forum | FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra is a Goodwill ambassador for the UNICEF and she got the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as he took part in the event which also included the former President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet along with a delegation which included Union Health Minister JP Nadda and his team. The conference was about Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health (PMNCH).

The event focused on the access to quality healthcare at every life stage of a women, child and adolescents life in an effort to help them achieve the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030. An excited Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and posted a picture of herself standing alongside Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and former President of Chile, Michelle Bachelet and captioned the image in a lenghty post as,

"Very grateful to the honorable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi to meet me, Shri J.P. Nadda (Indian Health Minister) and Mrs. Michelle Bachelet, (former President of Chile, incoming #PMNCH Chair) in regards to being a patron for the Partners' Forum which is being held in New Delhi in December this year. The aim is very important - the improvement and transformation of access to quality healthcare at at every life stage for women, children and adolescents, in an effort to help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030."

"This year, India will play host to the largest ever Partners' Forum, with more than 1,200 delegates from more than 92 countries."

"It was an insightful, positive conversation which was very heartening and inspiring because of the personal commitment of everyone at the meeting. We covered a lot of ground from the various efforts being taken by individual countries & partners to building a collective environment that could help propel the change we seek for a better world. We started something important today and I am looking forward to what is being set in motion," Priyanka Chopra summed it up.

Well, it looks like Priyanka Chopra is setting the ball roll and is doing her best in the role of Goodwill ambassador for the UNICEF. Kudos to her!

