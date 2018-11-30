English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Mehendi Ceremony Had An Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Connection!

Priyanka Chopra's Mehendi Ceremony Had An Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Connection!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be tying the knot this weekend at Jodhpur's Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace in the presence of their close friends and families. The couple left for Jodhpur on Thursday and headed straight to Umaid Bhawan Palace where all the pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place.

    Yesterday, Priyanka's mehendi ceremony took place and it was an initimate affair. Meanwhile, we came across this interesting piece of trivia about PeeCee's mehendi which you just shouldn't miss-

    What's Common Between Priyanka & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Mehendi Ceremony?

    A source told Times Now that the mehendi for the bride-to-be has been sourced from Ritesh Aggarwal, who happens to be the one who had arranged the mehendi for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her pre-wedding ceremonies with Abhishek Bachchan way back in 2007.

    Do You Know This?

    We hear that about 5.5 kgs of mehendi called Camila was sent to Priyanka, for her mehendi function.

    Inside Priyanka's Mehendi Function

    As per a DNA report,couple had an elaborate mehendi ceremony at Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace last night, which was attended by their close friends and families. Post that, the families enjoyed Rajasthani delicacies.

    Priyanka's Outfit For Her Mehendi Ceremony

    A Pinkvilla report stated that Priyanka wore a sunshine yellow ensemble by design duo Anu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi ceremony.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Cocktail Party: This Indian Pop Band Will Entertain The Guests!

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 13:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue