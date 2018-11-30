 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Mehendi Ceremony Had An Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Connection!

What's Common Between Priyanka & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Mehendi Ceremony?

A source told Times Now that the mehendi for the bride-to-be has been sourced from Ritesh Aggarwal, who happens to be the one who had arranged the mehendi for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her pre-wedding ceremonies with Abhishek Bachchan way back in 2007.

Do You Know This?

We hear that about 5.5 kgs of mehendi called Camila was sent to Priyanka, for her mehendi function.

Inside Priyanka's Mehendi Function

As per a DNA report,couple had an elaborate mehendi ceremony at Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace last night, which was attended by their close friends and families. Post that, the families enjoyed Rajasthani delicacies.

Priyanka's Outfit For Her Mehendi Ceremony

A Pinkvilla report stated that Priyanka wore a sunshine yellow ensemble by design duo Anu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi ceremony.