 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Mehendi Ceremony Had An Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Connection!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Kerala Floods: Centre Asks State Government To Pay Up Rs 290 Crore For Rescue Operations
-
- 2.0 Movie Review: The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar Film Soars High With Spectacular VFX & 3D Effects!
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch All The Updates Here!
- KTM Duke 125: Top Things To Know About Fastest 125cc Motorcycle In India!
- OnePlus 6T Facing Weird Display Issues — All You Need To Know
- 6 Things You Should Never Do While Travelling in India
- She Is Just 11 Years Old But Stands 6 Feet 7 Inches Tall!
- Five Reasons Why Tax Saving Is Not A Fruitful Investment Strategy
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will be tying the knot this weekend at Jodhpur's Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace in the presence of their close friends and families. The couple left for Jodhpur on Thursday and headed straight to Umaid Bhawan Palace where all the pre-wedding, wedding and post-wedding ceremonies will reportedly take place.
Yesterday, Priyanka's mehendi ceremony took place and it was an initimate affair. Meanwhile, we came across this interesting piece of trivia about PeeCee's mehendi which you just shouldn't miss-
What's Common Between Priyanka & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Mehendi Ceremony?
A source told Times Now that the mehendi for the bride-to-be has been sourced from Ritesh Aggarwal, who happens to be the one who had arranged the mehendi for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for her pre-wedding ceremonies with Abhishek Bachchan way back in 2007.
Do You Know This?
We hear that about 5.5 kgs of mehendi called Camila was sent to Priyanka, for her mehendi function.
Inside Priyanka's Mehendi Function
As per a DNA report,couple had an elaborate mehendi ceremony at Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace last night, which was attended by their close friends and families. Post that, the families enjoyed Rajasthani delicacies.
Priyanka's Outfit For Her Mehendi Ceremony
A Pinkvilla report stated that Priyanka wore a sunshine yellow ensemble by design duo Anu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for her mehendi ceremony.
ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Cocktail Party: This Indian Pop Band Will Entertain The Guests!