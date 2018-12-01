 »   »   »  INSIDE PICTURES From Priyanka Chopra’s MEHENDI Ceremony Are Out & They Are So Beautiful

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
A few minutes ago, Priyanka Chopra shared a few inside pictures from her Mehendi ceremony and boy, we're screaming with joy! The pictures are so vibrant and beautiful that you will instantly fall in love with them. Priyanka, who got married today (December 1, 2018) to Nick Jonas in a Christian wedding, will be taking pheras with Nick in the Indian style wedding too and we just can't wait for their official wedding pictures.
Oh-so-beautiful
Priyanka Chopra captioned the picture as saying, "One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures."
She Further Wrote...
"And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi.
Once again we made it our own and it was an afternoon that kicked off the celebrations in the way we both dreamed."
Happy Brides Are The Prettiest
Seen here is Priyanka Chopra dancing at her ‘mehendi' ceremony and the picture has 'joy' written all over it.
They’re Love!
A candid click of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their families from their ‘mehendi' ceremony and see how happy they all look!
PeeCee’s Girl Gang
Priyanka Chopra's girl gang join her at her mehendi ceremony and we can't stop drooling over Parineeti Chopra and Sophie Turner's happy faces.