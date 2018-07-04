 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's Mother Madhu Chopra Responds To The BMC's Illegal Construction Notice!

Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra today responded to the notice for illegal construction that was issued to the actor by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), saying they are cooperating with the officials, the spokesperson said. Her statement comes a day after the BMC pulled up the Quantico actor for allegedly carrying out illegal constructions at her spa and salon in suburban Oshiwara.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals That He's Addicted To Something Which Is WORSE Than Drugs!

"We have received the notice from the BMC. We are coordinating with the officials and have already taken the required appropriate measures," a spokesperson for Chopra said in a statement.

Yesterday, a civic official said the BMC had received complaints of alleged irregularities in construction of Charishma Beauty Spa and Salon, owned by the actor. If Chopra fails to comply with the notice, the BMC will demolish the illegal alterations, he said.

TOI had quoted a senior official from the BMC by saying, "We earlier wrote them asking to regularize the unauthorized changed after paying the penalty and removed other illegal changes which cannot be approved. But they didn't bother to pay any attention after which we sent them notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). If they fail to reply on this, we will demolish the illegal construction at both the premises."

(PTI News)