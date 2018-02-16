 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Mulling Termination Of Contract With Nirav Modi, Says Her Spokesperson

Priyanka Chopra may terminate contract with Nirav Modi's Jewellery Brand । FilmiBeat

Priyanka Chopra, who featured in one of the advertisement campaigns for jewellery designer Nirva Modi, is currently seeking legal opinion to terminate her contract with the brand, the actor's spokespersonsaid today.

Yesterday, state-owned Punjab National Bank said it has detected a USD 1.77 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore) scam where the billionaire jeweller allegedly acquired fraudulent letters of undertaking from a branch inMumbai to secure overseas credit from other Indian lenders.

On reports of her taking legal action against the brand for alleged non-payment of dues for the ad campaign, Priyanka's spokesperson said in a statement,"There are speculative reports that Priyanka Chopra has suedNirav Modi. This is not true.

However, she is currently seeking legal opinion with respect to terminating her contract with the brand in light of allegations of financial fraud against Nirav Modi."

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who also featured in the same advertisement with Priyanka, told PTI that since his contract is already over with the brand he is not planning any legal action.

Last week, PNB had lodged a complaint with the CBI stating that fraudulent LoUs worth Rs 280.7 crore were first issued on January 16.

At the time, PNB had said it was digging into records to examine the magnitude of the fraud.

The Enforcement Directorate today conducted multiple searches in connection with a Rs 280 crore money laundering case against the designer and others following a complaint by PNB.

Modi (46), who had figured in the Forbes' list of richest Indians, was booked by the CBI for cheating after PNB sent a complaint to it alleging that the jewellery firm owner, his wife, his brother and business partner Mehul Choksi entered into a criminal conspiracy with the officials of the bank and cheated it, causing a "wrongful loss".

According to the CBI, Modi had left the country on January 1 much before they received the complaint.

Credits - PTI

