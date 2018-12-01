 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Are Officially A Married Couple As They Tie The Knot In A Christian Wedding Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra Wore A Custom-made Ralph Lauren Wedding Gown

It is reported that Priyanka Chopra wore a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown for the wedding and Nick Jonas wore a suit designed by the same label. Also, the entire groom and bride's side sported the same designer label.

Nick Jonas' Father Officiated The Wedding Ceremony

Nick's father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., officiated the wedding as they exchanged their wedding rings, which was designed by the famed jeweller Chopard, reported People. The wedding took place at the back lawn of the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and the men were dressed in black tuxedos and the women in pastel-coloured outfits.

All Geared Up For The Hindu Traditional Wedding

The entire venue and the surroundings of the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace are beefed up with security and will remain the same for a few more days until the wedding ceremony is over. The wedding was a close-knit affair and only Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' near and dear ones were present to bless the couple. The same crowd will be present to witness and bless the couple tomorrow in the Hindu-style wedding as well.

The Wedding Menu Is Mouth-watering

Also, the food at the wedding is mouth-watering as it includes Indian dishes like Hyderabadi, Rajasthani and Punjabi along with international cuisines such as Italian, Mexican, Continental and Chinese food.

Congratulations Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a happy married life and may they live with lots of laughter, love and happiness all throughout their lives.