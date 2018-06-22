 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra BUYS 100-Crore House In Mumbai, Arrives With Nick Jonas For House-warming Ceremony

Priyanka & Nick Arrive In Mumbai

Recent reports states that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are planning to have a live-in relationship. Now that PeeCee is all set for the house-warming ceremony of her Rs 100 Crore property in Mumbai, will they actually move in there? That's a million dollar question!

Rs 100 Crore Bungalow

If a normal person gets a Rs 100 Crore bungalow to live in, they'd stay in there for an eternity! We wonder if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would do the same too.

But Will They, Really?

However, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' careers are mainly in the USA and we highly doubt that the couple will move in here for the time being. We guess, they'll move in together at an apartment in the USA itself.

Mumbai Darshan!

Now that Priyanka Chopra got Nick Jonas to India, we're sure that they'll be a lot of pictures on their social media handle enjoying the best spots of this beautiful and lively city.

Will She Sign A Bollywood Film?

It's been a long time we got to see Priyanka Chopra on the silver screen and we hope a film-maker convinces her to give her nod for a Bollywood movie.

Stay Tuned, Folks!

Stay tuned to view pictures of Priyanka Chopra's Rs 100 Crore sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. They will surely blow your minds off!