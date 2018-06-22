English
 Priyanka Chopra BUYS 100-Crore House In Mumbai, Arrives With Nick Jonas For House-warming Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra BUYS 100-Crore House In Mumbai, Arrives With Nick Jonas For House-warming Ceremony

Posted By:
    Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas cover faces as they ARRIVE TOGETHER in India | FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai last night and the paparazzi did everything possible to get a few good pictures of the couple, but the duo was in no mood to pose and hastily ran towards their car and the photographers ended up getting only a few pictures that too from their tainted window glass. We wonder why so much secrecy here? Also, Priyanka Chopra brought Nick Jonas to Mumbai as she wants him to be beside her during her house-warming ceremony.

    Yes, Priyanka Chopra recently purchased a whopping Rs 100 Crore sea-facing bungalow at the heart of the city and the house-warming is scheduled to be held this weekend. Reports state that Priyanka wants to officially introduce Nick to all of her family members and friends, so that they can bond well with him and get to know each other. We guess, looking at how fast things are going between the couple, the wedding bells might not be that far! You never know.

    Priyanka & Nick Arrive In Mumbai

    Recent reports states that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are planning to have a live-in relationship. Now that PeeCee is all set for the house-warming ceremony of her Rs 100 Crore property in Mumbai, will they actually move in there? That's a million dollar question!

    Rs 100 Crore Bungalow

    If a normal person gets a Rs 100 Crore bungalow to live in, they'd stay in there for an eternity! We wonder if Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas would do the same too.

    But Will They, Really?

    However, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' careers are mainly in the USA and we highly doubt that the couple will move in here for the time being. We guess, they'll move in together at an apartment in the USA itself.

    Mumbai Darshan!

    Now that Priyanka Chopra got Nick Jonas to India, we're sure that they'll be a lot of pictures on their social media handle enjoying the best spots of this beautiful and lively city.

    Will She Sign A Bollywood Film?

    It's been a long time we got to see Priyanka Chopra on the silver screen and we hope a film-maker convinces her to give her nod for a Bollywood movie.

    Stay Tuned, Folks!

    Stay tuned to view pictures of Priyanka Chopra's Rs 100 Crore sea-facing bungalow in Mumbai. They will surely blow your minds off!

    Story first published: Friday, June 22, 2018, 10:38 [IST]
