 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas Arrive In Jodhpur; The Couple Ban Mobile Phones In Their Wedding Venue

    It's good news, folks! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Jodhpur and are all set for their big fat wedding on December 2 and 3 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and the wedding will be held in both Hindu and Christian traditions respectively. It is reported that Priyanka Chopra's mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be held tonight on November 29 and 30 and there's excitement all around as it would be the most sought after wedding of the year.

    Also, it looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken a leaf straight out of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's playbook, as the couple have asked the guests not to bring in their cellphones to the wedding venue as they don't want any picture to be leaked to the media and PeeCee and Nick will share their wedding pictures on their respective social media handles only.

    Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas

    Reports state that to avoid the paparazzi snapping pictures of the couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will arrive at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace through helicopter and avoid the media glare. It looks like not allowing the media to snap pictures has become the trend of the day.

    Just yesterday, a puja was held at Madhu Chopra's residence in Mumbai and Priyanka Chopra was seen sporting a light blue ensemble along with shoulder-grazing earrings and Nick Jonas was seen in a light pink kurta pyjama set. Even the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner attended the puja along with her fiance Joe Jonas.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 11:11 [IST]
