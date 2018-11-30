English
Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding Decoration Pictures From The Taj Umaid Bhawan Are Out! See Here

By
    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Wedding: Inside pictures of Umaid Bhavan decoration for Sangeet | FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 1 and 2 according to both Hindu and Christian traditions, respectively, and new pictures are out showing the palace being fully decorated and lit for the occasion. The wedding venue looks straight out of a fairytale and is a dream venue for one and all. Check out the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace being decorated in all its glory for PeeCee & Nick's wedding below!

    The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding location, the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is lit in all its glory and the decorations are such a great sight to see. The whole venue will be filled with life on December 1 and 2.

    The Decorations Are Out Of This World

    The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is filled with lights in every nook and corner and getting married in a palace gives such a royal feel and even the guests who would attend the wedding would feel the royalty and elegance.

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

    The wedding planners, Needledust shared a picture of the bride and groom's name mentioned on the decor and we simply can't wait for the wedding to take place now, folks!

    The Big Fat Indian Wedding

    The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is the most sought after and all eyes are on the couple not just from India, but the US as well. Going by how the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is decorated, PeeCee & Nick's wedding would be remembered for years to come.

    priyanka chopra nick jonas
