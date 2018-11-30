 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding Decoration Pictures From The Taj Umaid Bhawan Are Out! See Here

The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding location, the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is lit in all its glory and the decorations are such a great sight to see. The whole venue will be filled with life on December 1 and 2.

The Decorations Are Out Of This World

The Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is filled with lights in every nook and corner and getting married in a palace gives such a royal feel and even the guests who would attend the wedding would feel the royalty and elegance.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

The wedding planners, Needledust shared a picture of the bride and groom's name mentioned on the decor and we simply can't wait for the wedding to take place now, folks!

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas is the most sought after and all eyes are on the couple not just from India, but the US as well. Going by how the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace is decorated, PeeCee & Nick's wedding would be remembered for years to come.