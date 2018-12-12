 »   »   »  Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Attend Isha Ambani & Anand Piramal's Wedding!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The day that we've all been waiting for has finally arrived as Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal are all set to get married today on December 12, 2018. The who's who of town are making their presence felt at the Antilia and the newly married couple, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived at the wedding and the couple look nothing less than a dream as they looked at each other eye-to-eye at the red carpet.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attend Isha Ambani and anand Piramal's wedding at the Antilia in Mumbai. The duo is very close to each other and it looks like they might even end up kissing each other anytime.
PeeCee & Nick
While Nick Jonas is seen sporting a black suit, Priyanka Chopra is seen sporting a light pink lehenga.
What A Timing!
It's so ironic that when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August 2018, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's engagement was held a week later and when PeeCee and Nick got married on December 1 and 2, Isha and Anand's wedding is also happening a week later. Anyway, the night is going to be filled with a lot of fun and blessings, so stay tuned to Filmibeat for more updates on the wedding.
Holy Moly!
The sun rays are falling directly on the couple and we couldn't have asked for a better picture than this one.
