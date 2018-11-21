English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding Date Revealed; Inside Details About The Ceremony Out!

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding Date Revealed; Inside Details About The Ceremony Out!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    With Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding date inching closer, there is a lot of excitement building up among the fans. After getting engaged in a roka ceremony in August, the couple are all set to tie the knot in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur. The wedding preparations are going in full swing with PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra visiting Jodhpur to overlook the wedding preparations. 

    After this tradtional Hindu-style wedding, Priyanka and Nick will be exchanging wedding vows in a Christian ceremony. Scroll down to read details-

    Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Dates

    According to a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick will have two wedding ceremonies. They will tie the knot as per Indian traditions on 2nd December followed by a Christian wedding on 3rd December. Both the ceremonies will take place at the same venue.

    Priyanka Will Be Wearing A Ralph Lauren Outfit

    The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding."

    Bride In Red

    Earlier, an Elle Magazine report had revealed that Nick will wear an ivory suit while his bride Priyanka will be clad in red.

    A High-Profile Wedding

    "Though Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may not make it, many Hollywood names are expected. Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special," the Mid-Day report quoted a source.

    Speaking About Nick Jonas

    Mid-Day was further informed by a source that Nick will be performing to a medley of international songs and Bollywood chartbusters like Gallan Goodiyan and Pinga at the sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. He may even croon a Hindi song for his lady love.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Pre-Wedding Ceremony: Couple To Recreate Their First Official Date?

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue