 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding Date Revealed; Inside Details About The Ceremony Out!

With Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding date inching closer, there is a lot of excitement building up among the fans. After getting engaged in a roka ceremony in August, the couple are all set to tie the knot in December at the Umaid Bhawan Palace Hotel in Jodhpur. The wedding preparations are going in full swing with PeeCee's mom Madhu Chopra visiting Jodhpur to overlook the wedding preparations.
After this tradtional Hindu-style wedding, Priyanka and Nick will be exchanging wedding vows in a Christian ceremony. Scroll down to read details-
Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Dates
According to a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick will have two wedding ceremonies. They will tie the knot as per Indian traditions on 2nd December followed by a Christian wedding on 3rd December. Both the ceremonies will take place at the same venue.
Priyanka Will Be Wearing A Ralph Lauren Outfit
The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding."
Bride In Red
Earlier, an Elle Magazine report had revealed that Nick will wear an ivory suit while his bride Priyanka will be clad in red.
A High-Profile Wedding
"Though Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may not make it, many Hollywood names are expected. Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special," the Mid-Day report quoted a source.
Speaking About Nick Jonas
Mid-Day was further informed by a source that Nick will be performing to a medley of international songs and Bollywood chartbusters like Gallan Goodiyan and Pinga at the sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. He may even croon a Hindi song for his lady love.
