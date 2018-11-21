 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding Date Revealed; Inside Details About The Ceremony Out!

Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Dates

According to a Mid-Day report, Priyanka and Nick will have two wedding ceremonies. They will tie the knot as per Indian traditions on 2nd December followed by a Christian wedding on 3rd December. Both the ceremonies will take place at the same venue.

Priyanka Will Be Wearing A Ralph Lauren Outfit

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "While the bridal trousseau will be an Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla creation, she will sport a Ralph Lauren ensemble for the Christian wedding."

Bride In Red

Earlier, an Elle Magazine report had revealed that Nick will wear an ivory suit while his bride Priyanka will be clad in red.

A High-Profile Wedding

"Though Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, may not make it, many Hollywood names are expected. Since it will be their first brush with an Indian wedding, Priyanka wants to make it special," the Mid-Day report quoted a source.

Speaking About Nick Jonas

Mid-Day was further informed by a source that Nick will be performing to a medley of international songs and Bollywood chartbusters like Gallan Goodiyan and Pinga at the sangeet ceremony which will be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. He may even croon a Hindi song for his lady love.