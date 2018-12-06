English
 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding Pictures Look So Elegant & Classy! View Here

By
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Christian wedding pictures are doing the rounds on social media and they look so elegant, classy and royal. There is joy and happiness in all of the images and the pics will make you believe in love all over again. The smile on Priyanka Chopra's face never seems to fade away and we hope it'll remain the same way for the rest of her life along with Nick Jonas. The Taj Umaid Bhawan in Jodhpur witnessed both their Hindu and Christian wedding. Check out the pictures below...

    The Kiss Of Life

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Christian wedding looked straight out of a fairytale and the bride and groom kissed each other as they exchanged their vows and wedding rings at the altar.

    A Family Picture

    This has to be the best family picture from the wedding as there are smiles and laughter on everyone's faces. The cute little ones are enjoying every bit of it too.

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look like a million dollars here and are giving everyone some serious couple goals..
    The Beautiful Bride

    Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look like the most beautiful bride in the world? She's gorgeous beyond words and is glowing with happiness.

    They're Having Lots Of Fun!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love with each other and even on their wedding day, the duo was seen having a lot of fun.

    Popping The Champagne

    Nick Jonas is seen popping the champagne and Priyanka Chopra looks delighted. The faces in the backdrop are the ones to watch out for!
    Wedding At The Altar

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony and December 2 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

    Another Kiss

    We guess we'll never get tired of seeing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kissing on their wedding day.

    Happy Married Life!!

    Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a happy married life and may all their wishes come true.

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra changed her name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Instagram and it's now become a hot trending topic already.

    Also, check out this unseen Mrs. Jonas picture and take a wild guess as to who it is. We're sure you already know the answer.

    Most Read: US Article INSULTS & SHAMES Priyanka Chopra For Marrying Nick Jonas; Calls Her Fraud & A Scam Artist

