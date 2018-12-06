 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Christian Wedding Pictures Look So Elegant & Classy! View Here

The Kiss Of Life

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Christian wedding looked straight out of a fairytale and the bride and groom kissed each other as they exchanged their vows and wedding rings at the altar.

A Family Picture

This has to be the best family picture from the wedding as there are smiles and laughter on everyone's faces. The cute little ones are enjoying every bit of it too.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas look like a million dollars here and are giving everyone some serious couple goals..

PC - People Magazine

The Beautiful Bride

Doesn't Priyanka Chopra look like the most beautiful bride in the world? She's gorgeous beyond words and is glowing with happiness.

They're Having Lots Of Fun!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are madly in love with each other and even on their wedding day, the duo was seen having a lot of fun.

Popping The Champagne

Nick Jonas is seen popping the champagne and Priyanka Chopra looks delighted. The faces in the backdrop are the ones to watch out for!

PC - Hello

Wedding At The Altar

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 in a traditional Christian wedding ceremony and December 2 in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

Another Kiss

We guess we'll never get tired of seeing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas kissing on their wedding day.

Happy Married Life!!

Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a happy married life and may all their wishes come true.