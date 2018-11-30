 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Cocktail Party: This Indian Pop Band Will Entertain The Guests!

Sanam Band To Reform At NickYanka's Cocktail Party

As per a report in DNA, popular Indian pop band Sanam will be entertaining the guests with their performances at the cocktail party tonight.

It's Going To Be A Groovy Night

Reportedly, Ganesh Hegde has choreographed Priyanka-Nick's sangeet ceremony where PeeCee's groom-to-be will be seen grooving to a mix of international and Bollywood chartbusters, including Priyanka's songs like Galla Goodiyan, Desi Girl and Pinga.

Nick Has A Special Surprise For PeeCee On Their Sangeet Night

"Nick will also croon a Hindi song on the occasion, dedicating it to Priyanka," revealed the source to a leading daily.

Priyanka- Nick Ki Shaadi

Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot on 2nd December. First, they will have a Christian wedding, soon after which they will get married as per Hindu customs.