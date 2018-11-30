 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Cocktail Party: This Indian Pop Band Will Entertain The Guests!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
After Ranveer-Deepika's dreamy wedding, it's Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' turn to exchange nuptial vows. The wedding festivities have already begun for the desi girl and reports suggest that the couple had an elaborate mehendi ceremony last night, which was attended by their close friends and families. Post that, the families enjoyed Rajasthani delicacies.
We now hear that the sangeet and a special cocktail party will take place tonight. Scroll down to read more-
Sanam Band To Reform At NickYanka's Cocktail Party
As per a report in DNA, popular Indian pop band Sanam will be entertaining the guests with their performances at the cocktail party tonight.
It's Going To Be A Groovy Night
Reportedly, Ganesh Hegde has choreographed Priyanka-Nick's sangeet ceremony where PeeCee's groom-to-be will be seen grooving to a mix of international and Bollywood chartbusters, including Priyanka's songs like Galla Goodiyan, Desi Girl and Pinga.
Nick Has A Special Surprise For PeeCee On Their Sangeet Night
"Nick will also croon a Hindi song on the occasion, dedicating it to Priyanka," revealed the source to a leading daily.
Priyanka- Nick Ki Shaadi
Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot on 2nd December. First, they will have a Christian wedding, soon after which they will get married as per Hindu customs.
