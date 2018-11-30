English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Cocktail Party: This Indian Pop Band Will Entertain The Guests!

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Cocktail Party: This Indian Pop Band Will Entertain The Guests!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    After Ranveer-Deepika's dreamy wedding, it's Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' turn to exchange nuptial vows. The wedding festivities have already begun for the desi girl and reports suggest that the couple had an elaborate mehendi ceremony last night, which was attended by their close friends and families. Post that, the families enjoyed Rajasthani delicacies.

    We now hear that the sangeet and a special cocktail party will take place tonight. Scroll down to read more-

    Sanam Band To Reform At NickYanka's Cocktail Party

    As per a report in DNA, popular Indian pop band Sanam will be entertaining the guests with their performances at the cocktail party tonight.

    It's Going To Be A Groovy Night

    Reportedly, Ganesh Hegde has choreographed Priyanka-Nick's sangeet ceremony where PeeCee's groom-to-be will be seen grooving to a mix of international and Bollywood chartbusters, including Priyanka's songs like Galla Goodiyan, Desi Girl and Pinga.

    Nick Has A Special Surprise For PeeCee On Their Sangeet Night

    "Nick will also croon a Hindi song on the occasion, dedicating it to Priyanka," revealed the source to a leading daily.

    Priyanka- Nick Ki Shaadi

    Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot on 2nd December. First, they will have a Christian wedding, soon after which they will get married as per Hindu customs.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding: These Wedding Goodies For The Guests Look Elegant!

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 12:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue