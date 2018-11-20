 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Create A Wedding Gift Registry, Now Anybody Can Send The Couple A Gift!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The times are changing and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding shows that we've come a long way when it comes to sending wedding gifts to the newly married couple. Yes, Priyanka Chopra just took to Instagram by saying that she and Nick have created a 'wedding gift registry' and selected the items that they would prefer as gifts and all that the guests have to do is, log in to the Amazon wedding registry, go through all the items listed and select the one which they'd like to gift to the couple. This is something cool, right?
Here's What Priyanka Chopra Said About The Wedding Gift Registry
"I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with @amazon. They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me!!! For wedding registry inspo, take a look at my guide (link in bio)."
Even Fans Can Now Purchase A Gift To The Couple
Not just the guests attending the wedding, even the general public can click on the wedding registry link, go through the items listed and buy a gift(s) to the couple and Amazon would do the rest.
Trolls Have Already Begun Doing Their Work
As soon as Priyanka Chopra sent out the wedding gift registry details, trolls poked fun at her by saying that the couple's wedding seems more like a business deal and a brand promotional act.
Will Take Some Time!
Of course, the wedding gift registry is a new concept and people might find it absurd and as time passes by, we assume that it would be the norm as everything is now online with the ease of a button.
