 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Create A Wedding Gift Registry, Now Anybody Can Send The Couple A Gift!

Here's What Priyanka Chopra Said About The Wedding Gift Registry

"I had so much fun building a wedding registry guide with @amazon. They have everything that you need in one place! Amazon has also made a $100,000 donation to UNICEF, a charity that is extremely important to me!!! For wedding registry inspo, take a look at my guide (link in bio)."

Even Fans Can Now Purchase A Gift To The Couple

Not just the guests attending the wedding, even the general public can click on the wedding registry link, go through the items listed and buy a gift(s) to the couple and Amazon would do the rest.

Trolls Have Already Begun Doing Their Work

As soon as Priyanka Chopra sent out the wedding gift registry details, trolls poked fun at her by saying that the couple's wedding seems more like a business deal and a brand promotional act.

Will Take Some Time!

Of course, the wedding gift registry is a new concept and people might find it absurd and as time passes by, we assume that it would be the norm as everything is now online with the ease of a button.