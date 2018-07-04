 »   »   »  Adorable! Priyanka Chopra Goes On A Date With Nick Jonas & Patiently Poses For Fan Selfies Instead

Priyanka Chopra and her boyfriend Nick Jonas were in India last week and the duo ended up having one helluva time. First, they were at their housewarming ceremony in Mumbai and then flew to Goa for a holiday with Parineeti Chopra and then attended Akash Ambami and Shloka Mehta's mehendi and engagement ceremony in Mumbai as well. Now that the couple are in the US, they decided to step out for a night and were instead greeted by many fans on the streets. Priyanka and Nick, patiently stood for selfies and even hugged the fans in the end.

Also, just a few days ago, Nick Jonas held a concert in Brazil and Priyanka Chopra was standing across the stage cheering for him. She also posted several clips of the concert on her Instagram stories and even captioned one story with a heart symbol saying "Him". Check out the pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas patiently posing for selfies with fans on the streets below...

Desi Girls Two beautiful desi girls, Priyanka Chopra and a fan, look spectacular and so full of happiness here! Such A Lucky Girl A fan posed with Nick Jonas on the streets and the one who clicked this picture is none other than Priyanka Chopra herself. The Best Moment Priyanka Chopra also hugged her fan in the end while Nick Jonas patiently stood and watched. Fan Moment Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas date night ended being a selfie and pictures night for the fans. The Cool Nick Jonas If posing for pictures were not enough, fans zoomed in on Nick Jonas and shared his pictures online as well.