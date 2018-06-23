 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Walk Hand-in-hand As They Step Out For A Dinner Date In Mumbai! Pics

Related Articles
It's official, folks! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are really a couple as Nick posted a series of Instagram stories showcasing how much he loves her. His Insta stories were really cute and sweet and we guess the couple just can't get over each other and are madly in love. Also, the couple went out on a dinner date last night and walked hand-in-hand flaunting their love in front of the world. It was really a sight to see and we're all glad that there's new love blooming in Priyanka and Nick's life.
Also, Priyanka Chopra brought down Nick Jonas to Mumbai to celebrate her housewarming ceremony and the bungalow that she has purchased is worth a whopping Rs 100 Crore. The sea-facing bungalow has all the luxury amenities and PeeCee has called down Nick to introduce him to all of her family members and close friends, so that they can know each other well and build a good rapport. Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas dinner date pictures below...
The Dinner Date
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had the time of their life as they stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai.
Mumbai Darshan
We guess Nick Jonas is yet to have a tour of Mumbai and when that is done, he'll end up falling in love with the city.
A Full Tour Of India?
We assume that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will stay for a few more weeks in India and they should really go on a full India tour.
Wedding Bells For PeeCee & Nick?
So there you go, folks! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially a couple and we wonder when would the couple tie the knot next!
