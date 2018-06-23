 »   »   »  Here's What Fans Have To Say About Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Relationship! View Funny Tweets

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially an item now, all thanks to Nick's revelation on his Instagram stories as he made it official in the most unique way possible. The Insta story shows how madly the duo are in love with each other and Priyanka Chopra's fans breathed a sigh of relief as all of this was just speculations right until yesterday. The couple also had an amazing time last night as they stepped out for dinner in Mumbai and also walked hand-in-hand, flaunting their love for the whole world to see.
Also, now that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are a couple, fans of the duo are all over Twitter praising showers on them. While one user joked saying that he's moved on as PeeCee chose someone else, the other user tagged Nick by saying that he has to promise him that he'd take really good care of her. Check out what PeeCee and Nick fans have to say about their newly found love below. We bet you'd en up laughing out loud in the end...
Fans Are In Love
Twitter is filled with love messages for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and the tweets are coming since last night.
Eager To Know More
Fans are absolutely elated about their new found love and they're now eager to know more about their love story.
Only Love, No Hate
This user says Priyanka and Nick must concentrate on each other and ignore those who throw brick-brats against them.
No Trolls, Just Pure Love
It's good to see Twitter being so positive after a long time. Usually tweets are all about trolling, but this time it's all about love.
Such A Dream Come True
An Indian girl falling in love with an American man, and bringing him to India is nothing but a dream come true for any woman out there.
Happy & Excited
Just like everybody else, this user too loves Priyanka Chopra so much and could not control her happiness and excitement.
Yes Yes Yes
Whenever someone hears that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a couple - The instant reply comes 'yes yes yes.'
Wishing All The Very Best
Wishing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all the very best for their love life. May they tie the knot as soon as possible!
