 »   »   »  Here's What Fans Have To Say About Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Relationship! View Funny Tweets

Fans Are In Love

Twitter is filled with love messages for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas and the tweets are coming since last night.

Eager To Know More

Fans are absolutely elated about their new found love and they're now eager to know more about their love story.

Only Love, No Hate

This user says Priyanka and Nick must concentrate on each other and ignore those who throw brick-brats against them.

No Trolls, Just Pure Love

It's good to see Twitter being so positive after a long time. Usually tweets are all about trolling, but this time it's all about love.

Such A Dream Come True

An Indian girl falling in love with an American man, and bringing him to India is nothing but a dream come true for any woman out there.

Happy & Excited

Just like everybody else, this user too loves Priyanka Chopra so much and could not control her happiness and excitement.

Yes Yes Yes

Whenever someone hears that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a couple - The instant reply comes 'yes yes yes.'

Wishing All The Very Best

Wishing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas all the very best for their love life. May they tie the knot as soon as possible!