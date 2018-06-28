 »   »   »  Awkward Much? Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas & Gauri-Shahrukh Khan Party Under One Roof At Ambani's Bash

Red Hot!

Priyanka Chopra looked effin' hot in a red Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree and we can't take our eyes off her. On the other side, Nick Jonas looked handsome, all decked up in a suit.

Are They Making Their Relationship Official?

Yesterday (June 27, 2018), PeeCee attended the ‘mehendi' ceremony with Nick Jonas and today the duo posed together for the media, while arriving at the engagement ceremony. Is it official already?

SRK With Gauri

The royal couple of the B-town, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked all elated while attending the engagement ceremony of the Akash Ambani.

Ranbir-Alia In The House Too

Apart from Priyanka & Nick, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended the Ambani's bash and both of them wowed us with their desi looks.

Sachin & Anjali

The ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who shares a very cordial relationship with the Ambanis, was also in attendance and he was accompanied by his lovely wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

Couple Of The Hour

And here's comes the lovely picture of the couple of the hour - Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. They look so beautiful.