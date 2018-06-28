 »   »   »  Awkward Much? Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas & Gauri-Shahrukh Khan Party Under One Roof At Ambani's Bash

Related Articles
- Akash Ambani & Shloka Mehta's Engagement Pics: Shahrukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Arrive!
- Sanju: Manisha Koirala Takes A Sly Dig At Salman, Shahrukh & Aamir Khan While Praising Ranbir Kapoor
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Shahrukh Khan Blames This Person For Adding To His Stress!
- Fake Rumours Alert: Shahrukh Khan Didn't Offer Any Help To Irrfan Khan WRT His Treatment In London
- Oscar Academy Invites Shahrukh Khan, Naseeruddin & Tabu Among 928 Members
- 26 Years Of Shahrukh Khan: When SRK Refused To Work With Divya Bharti Because She Had Scratched Him
- The Kindest Superstar Ever! How Shahrukh Khan Helped Irrfan Khan Will Make You Respect Him Even More
- A BIG LET DOWN: These Superstars Will Not Be Attending The IIFA Awards 2018
- Here's Why Priyanka Chopra BROKE UP With Her Superstar EX-BF; Dating Nick To Heal Her BROKEN Heart!
- Funny Race 3 Memes! SRK, Ranbir Kapoor & Abhishek Bachchan TROLL Salman Khan In Their Style!
- Shahrukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan Collaborate For A Film After Good Ten Years!
- Did Sanjay Leela Bhansali Drop The Idea Of Working With Salman Khan? We're As Confused As You Are!
And... the wedding festivities has kick-started at Ambani's residence as Akash Ambani, the elder son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Shloka Mehta, and many Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have already reached. But what's grabbing everyone's eyeballs is the presence of Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan under one roof.
The duo has always been in limelight for their cold war and we wonder if any one of them would extend an olive branch to each other, considering that they will be partying under one roof. While Priyanka attended the Ambani's bash with her alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas, SRK was accompanied by his lovely wife, Gauri Khan. Check out the pictures here...
Red Hot!
Priyanka Chopra looked effin' hot in a red Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree and we can't take our eyes off her. On the other side, Nick Jonas looked handsome, all decked up in a suit.
Are They Making Their Relationship Official?
Yesterday (June 27, 2018), PeeCee attended the ‘mehendi' ceremony with Nick Jonas and today the duo posed together for the media, while arriving at the engagement ceremony. Is it official already?
SRK With Gauri
The royal couple of the B-town, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked all elated while attending the engagement ceremony of the Akash Ambani.
Ranbir-Alia In The House Too
Apart from Priyanka & Nick, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended the Ambani's bash and both of them wowed us with their desi looks.
Sachin & Anjali
The ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who shares a very cordial relationship with the Ambanis, was also in attendance and he was accompanied by his lovely wife, Anjali Tendulkar.
Couple Of The Hour
And here's comes the lovely picture of the couple of the hour - Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. They look so beautiful.
Whom did you find the prettiest at Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony? Let us know in the comments section below!
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.