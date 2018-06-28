English
Awkward Much? Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas & Gauri-Shahrukh Khan Party Under One Roof At Ambani's Bash

Written By: Staff
    And... the wedding festivities has kick-started at Ambani's residence as Akash Ambani, the elder son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, is getting engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Shloka Mehta, and many Bollywood celebs including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji have already reached. But what's grabbing everyone's eyeballs is the presence of Priyanka Chopra and Shahrukh Khan under one roof.

    The duo has always been in limelight for their cold war and we wonder if any one of them would extend an olive branch to each other, considering that they will be partying under one roof. While Priyanka attended the Ambani's bash with her alleged boyfriend Nick Jonas, SRK was accompanied by his lovely wife, Gauri Khan. Check out the pictures here...

    Red Hot!

    Priyanka Chopra looked effin' hot in a red Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree and we can't take our eyes off her. On the other side, Nick Jonas looked handsome, all decked up in a suit.

    Are They Making Their Relationship Official?

    Yesterday (June 27, 2018), PeeCee attended the ‘mehendi' ceremony with Nick Jonas and today the duo posed together for the media, while arriving at the engagement ceremony. Is it official already?

    SRK With Gauri

    The royal couple of the B-town, Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan looked all elated while attending the engagement ceremony of the Akash Ambani.

    Ranbir-Alia In The House Too

    Apart from Priyanka & Nick, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor also attended the Ambani's bash and both of them wowed us with their desi looks.

    Sachin & Anjali

    The ace cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who shares a very cordial relationship with the Ambanis, was also in attendance and he was accompanied by his lovely wife, Anjali Tendulkar.

    Couple Of The Hour

    And here's comes the lovely picture of the couple of the hour - Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. They look so beautiful.

    Whom did you find the prettiest at Akash Ambani's engagement ceremony? Let us know in the comments section below!

    Story first published: Thursday, June 28, 2018, 22:20 [IST]
