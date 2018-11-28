 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick To Give THIS Personalised Gift To The Guests Attending Their Wedding! View Picture

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding Gift To The Guests

PeeCee and Nick have decided to give out personalised silver coins with their initials NP engraved on it as a return gift to all the guests attending their wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Lord Ganesha-Laxmi On The Other Side Of The Coin

With their NP initials on one side, the other side of the coin has been engraved with Lord Ganesha-Laxmi. Priyanka and her mother Madhu Chopra want to ensure the wedding stays true to the Indian traditions.

Sangeet & Mehendi Ceremony

Reports state that Priyanka Chopra's sangeet and mehendi ceremony will be held on November 28 and 29 and it would be choreographed by Ganesh Hegde. The ceremony will be held at the Taj Bhawan Umaid Palace.

Priyanka & Nick Have Not Announced Their Wedding Dates Yet!

As strange as it might sound, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have not made their wedding date public and we're sure that they'll share their wedding invitation on their respective social media handles in just a few days.