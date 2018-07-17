English
 This Game Of Thrones Star Accompanies Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas On A Double Date!

This Game Of Thrones Star Accompanies Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas On A Double Date!

Posted By:
    Lovebirds Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas were spotted enjoying a dinner date in London. Priyanka, who turns a year older tomorrow (July 18, 2018), was spotted spending some quality time with Nick and his brothers Joe and Kevin. Joe's fiancee,Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, was also present. According to E! online the group dined at the 34 Mayfair in London before heading over to the Ritz Casino to top the night off.

    Priyanka-Nick's Affair Is Going On In Full Swing

    Priyanka first met the Jealous singer's family when she attended his cousin's wedding as his date in June and two celebrities have since grown inseparable. Two weeks ago Nick, 25, also met Priyanka's family while on a trip to India.

    This Is Their Latest Picture

    Here's the latest picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, enjoying luncheon with each other. Recently, while talkig about Nick Jonas, she was quoted as saying, "We're getting to know each other."

    Priyanka Also Talked About Nick's Visit To India

    I think it was a great experience for him. That's what he said. I think he really enjoyed it. It was really beautiful. He had a great time," Priyanka Chopra had told People magazine.

    Priyanka Also Talked About Her Idea Of A 'Perfect Date Night

    Sharing her idea of perfect date night, Priyanka had said what is most important for her is 'being in a surrounding where you can actually get to know them and it's not about doing something that takes away from each other'.

    Awww!

    "Date night is important to have two people be themselves and be able to spend time together and still love each other. Date night for me would be someone being thoughtful about the person they care about and being with them," she had added.

    Priyanka On The Work Front

    Yesterday, a few pictures of Priyanka Chopra from the sets of 'Isn't It Romantic' surfaced online and since then, it's going viral for all the good reasons! Dressed in a pink outfit, Priyanka Chopra was looking simply stunning.

    Priyanka To Kickstart 'Bharat' Too!

    Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Bajirao Mastani and her Indian fans are waiting desperately for her Hindi film. The actress will be next seen in Salman Khan's Bharat and soon, she will kickstart the shooting of the film along with Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Tabu.

