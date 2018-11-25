 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Have A Blast At 'The Sky Is Pink' Wrap Celebration

Priyanka Chopra had been busy shooting for Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' in New Delhi. Before her wedding with Nick Jonas, the actress recently wrapped the shoot. The film's team organized a small party for the bride-to-be and guess what! Even her fiance Nick Jonas was a part of it.

Earlier, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur told IANS in an interview, "Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism."

Meanwhile, we bring you some pictures from the wrap-up celebration that you just can't miss-

Love Goals It's all things cute to watch Priyanka smilingly looking at Nick after he shared a piece of cake with her. An Emotional Moment For PeeCee Priyanka gets emotional and shares a loving hug with a team member after receiving the send-off surprise. A New Beginning For 'Nickyanka' The 'Sky Is Pink' team wished Priyanka all the luck for the beginning of a new innings in her life with a cake which had an icing that read, "Congratulations to our dear bride, to be P.C.J." No prize in guessing, P.C. J stands for Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A Celebration Is Incomplete Without Champagne! It looks like Priyanka and Nick had a great team at the wrap-up celebration.

While the couple is yet to officially announce their wedding dates, reports suggest that they will be tying the knot on 2nd December as per Indian traditions, followed by a Christian wedding the next day.