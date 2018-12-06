 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Hindu Wedding Ceremony: It Was A Royal Affair & These Pics Are A Proof!

Meet The Bride In Red

Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble and we must say, it's hard to stop staring at her.

A Dreamy Moment

Speaking about her red wedding lehenga, Priyanka told Hello! magazine, "I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and western inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am!"

And The Time Stood Still!

This picture of Priyanka descending like the queen from the stairs of the Palace looks straight out of a Bollywood film.

The Varmala Ceremony

Nick and Priyanka are seen exchanging garlands in this picture and it's such a cute moment, isn't it?

Say Cheese!

Priyanka and Nick share a laugh during the wedding ceremony and we must say these two are all things adsorbs!

And Finally Comes The Family Picture!

The newlyweds pose for a family portrait with their respective in-laws, all in traditional attires, for a Kodak moment!