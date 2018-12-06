English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Hindu Wedding Ceremony: It Was A Royal Affair & These Pics Are A Proof!

By
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur was nothing short of a fairy-tale wedding. Right from the mehendi ceremony to the D-day, the celebrations had grandness written all over it. The couple first tied the knot in a Christian wedding which was officiated by Nick's father. The next day, Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows once again, this time as per Indian traditions. Thus, their weddings were a mixture of both, western and Indian culture.

    Meanwhile, new photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their Indian weddinh have surfaced on the internet and we bet you won't stop drooling over them. Check out the pictures right away here-

    Meet The Bride In Red

    Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly beautiful in a red Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble and we must say, it's hard to stop staring at her.

    A Dreamy Moment

    Speaking about her red wedding lehenga, Priyanka told Hello! magazine, "I always knew I wanted a red traditional silhouette for my wedding but Sabya brought in incredible French embroidery to the mix and with incredible jewelry and western inspired veil it was just such an amalgamation of who I am!"

    And The Time Stood Still!

    This picture of Priyanka descending like the queen from the stairs of the Palace looks straight out of a Bollywood film.

    The Varmala Ceremony

    Nick and Priyanka are seen exchanging garlands in this picture and it's such a cute moment, isn't it?

    Say Cheese!

    Priyanka and Nick share a laugh during the wedding ceremony and we must say these two are all things adsorbs!

    And Finally Comes The Family Picture!

    The newlyweds pose for a family portrait with their respective in-laws, all in traditional attires, for a Kodak moment!

    priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 10:09 [IST]
