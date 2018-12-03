 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Hindu Wedding: The Groom Arrives On A Ghoda & Breaks Into A Bhangda

Nick Jonas Threw A Big Surprise At The Wedding!

Nick Jonas arrived at the wedding on a ghoda sporting a gold sherwani and right after the procession, the groom broke into a bhangda and made everyone hit the floor and dance to the beats. Nick's bhangda steps came as a surprise and the family members loved every bit of it.

Nick Jonas Took An Elephant Ride

Apart from the traditional ghoda ride, Nick Jonas also took a ride on an elephant and broke into a bhangda once again before exchanging the varmala with Priyanka Chopra.

It Was A Fairytale Wedding!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace looked straight out of a fairytale and the sangeet pictures gave us a glimpse of how royal and elegant it looked. The guests were seen enjoying every moment and the couple, of course, will have warm memories forever.

Happy Married Life Priyanka & Nick!!

Here's wishing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a happy married life and may there be lots of happiness and joy for the rest of their lives.

Amul Paid Tribute To Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Just when we were all happy looking at the sangeet and mehendi pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, Amul read the pulse of the country and provided an illustration which is so apt and true. No wonder they're called The Taste of India.