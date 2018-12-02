 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Hindu Wedding: These Details Will Leave You Excited For Their 'Shaadi'

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra finally got hitched yesterday to the man of her dreams, Nick Jonas in a Christian ceremony at the majestic Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur in the presence of her near and dear ones. Today, the couple will be exchanging wedding vows once again, this time as per Hindu rituals. PeeCee- Nick's Indian wedding will take place today in the afternoon.
We bring you some inside details about the same which will leave you excited for their big fat Indian shaadi-
Priyanka- Nick's Hindu Wedding
According to a DNA report, Priyanka and Nick will tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the palace's Baradari Lawns today in the afternoon.
We Can't Wait To See Priyanka As An Indian Bride
While there are reports that Priyanka might choose to wear an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit for the wedding, the presence of Sabyasachi Mukherjee at the venue has led to speculation that she might don an outfit by him.
A 'Colorful' Wedding In Store
The DNA report further states that The white floral decorations from their Christian wedding will be replaced with colourful blooms that have been brought in from different parts of Jodhpur.
The Wedding Mandap Will Have Mehrangarh Fort As The Backdrop
The mandap will be around 40-feet high with the Mehrangarh Fort as the backdrop. Well, we can't wait to see pictures of this breathtaking view!
Where's The Party Tonight?
The newlyweds will be hosting a lavish party tonight for the guests. They will be flying to Delhi tomorrow for the first reception, which will take place on Tuesday.
