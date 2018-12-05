English
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Honeymoon Plans Revealed: Couple To Go To An Exotic Place

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dreamy wedding at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur has caught everyone's attention. The lovebirds first got married in a Christian wedding which was followed by an Indian wedding which had Nick arriving on a 'ghodi' with the baraat. Yesterday, the newlyweds hosted their first wedding reception in New Delhi which saw the attendance of many top-notch names. 

    'NickYanka's Lavish Wedding Reception

    Last night, 'NickYanka's lavish wedding reception in Delhi was attended by leading designers, politicos and industrialists along with PC's relatives from her paternal and maternal side, stated a report in DNA.

    Here's When PC-Nick's Mumbai Reception Will Take Place

    The daily further quoted a source, "Priyanka has a few ad campaigns lined up, which she needs to shoot for in the coming week. Post that, the couple will throw a bash for the film industry either on December 15 or 16."

    After this, PeeCee will resume shooting for Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

    Priyanka-Nick's Honeymoon Plans

    "The team will take a short break during Christmas. That's when Nickyanka will fly to an exotic location for their honeymoon. PC will leave the country around December 27 and return in the first week of January," DNA further quoted the source.

    Priyanka-Nick Will Ring In New Year Together

    Reportedly, the newlyweds will ring in the New Year with this short trip. The source further added, ""Once she comes back, Priyanka will begin the Ahmedabad schedule for her next. After she has completed all her work commitments, she and Nick will take off for another trip, albeit a longer one this time."

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 10:29 [IST]
