 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Visit: Here's Why The Couple Landed In The Blue City!

Priyanka Puts All The Speculations To Rest

The 'Quantico' actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle along with the caption which read, 'Happy birthday Maharaja @sudeepdutt what a wonderful birthday lunch. I'm so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away!'

Birthday Celebration In Royal Style

In this picture, the birthday boy Sudeep Dutt is seen cutting the cake with a sword.

Adorable!

Priyanka is seen feeding the cake to the birthday boy. This makes for such a cute picture!

Relationship Goals, Anyone?

Earlier, the lovebirds were clicked holding hands while they were touring the famous Mehrangarh Fort.

On The Work Front,

Priyanka Chopra is currently in India to shoot for her Bollywood film, Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13.