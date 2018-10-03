 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Visit: Here's Why The Couple Landed In The Blue City!

Related Articles
Yesterday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas created quite a stir when they visited Jodhpur. Immediately, speculations started doing the rounds that the couple might have landed in the Blue City for a recce for their wedding venue. They even visited the famous Mehrangarh Fort. While Priyanka was dressed in a white T-shirt and flared blue pants with white pointy-toe heels, her fiance Nick was seen wearing a grey polo shirt, a blue cap and a fanny pack.
So, are Priyanka and Nick planning to get married in Jodhpur? Well folks, these are mere rumors. Priyanka and Nick actually visited Jodhpur to celebrate the birthday of her BFF Tamanna Dutt's, husband Sudeep Dutt. Check out the pictures here-
Priyanka Puts All The Speculations To Rest
The 'Quantico' actress shared a picture on her Instagram handle along with the caption which read, 'Happy birthday Maharaja @sudeepdutt what a wonderful birthday lunch. I'm so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away!'
Birthday Celebration In Royal Style
In this picture, the birthday boy Sudeep Dutt is seen cutting the cake with a sword.
Adorable!
Priyanka is seen feeding the cake to the birthday boy. This makes for such a cute picture!
Relationship Goals, Anyone?
Earlier, the lovebirds were clicked holding hands while they were touring the famous Mehrangarh Fort.
On The Work Front,
Priyanka Chopra is currently in India to shoot for her Bollywood film, Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' which co-stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immune deficiency order at the age of 13.