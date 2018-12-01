English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding: The Ambanis Attend The Couple's Sangeet Ceremony

By
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding is currently the talk of the town and the netizens can't contain their excitement for this gala affair. The actress and her beau are all set to get hitched over this weekend at the majestic Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. Amidst all the frenzy of who will be attending Nickyanka's high-profile wedding, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani along with their daughter Isha, son Anant and his to-be-wife Radhika Merchant were clicked at Jodhpur airport.

    We have got our hands on some of the pictures. Have a look at them here-

    The Ambanis Posed For The Shutterbug

    Going by their outfits, it looked like they directly attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Priyanka and Nick.

    Going Traditional

    Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha looked radiant in a multicolored sharara.

    Radhika Merchant Spotted At The Airport

    The 'chhoti bahu' of the Ambanis, Radhika Merchant too attended 'NickYanka's pre-wedding celebrations.

    NickYanka's Wedding Is Going To Be A Private Affair

    As per a TOI report, the couple has deployed famous photographers and videographers team to capture their wedding moments.

    NickYanka Want To Keep Their Wedding Under Wraps

    To ensure the privacy and the security of the wedding, a tag which contains terms and conditions have been given to the crew.

    It states that the crew must display the card at all times and has to be held on to all the days until they leave the premises. Mobile phones are also strictly banned at the venue.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Saturday, December 1, 2018, 10:14 [IST]
