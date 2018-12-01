 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding: The Ambanis Attend The Couple's Sangeet Ceremony

The Ambanis Posed For The Shutterbug

Going by their outfits, it looked like they directly attended the pre-wedding ceremony of Priyanka and Nick.

Going Traditional

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha looked radiant in a multicolored sharara.

Radhika Merchant Spotted At The Airport

The 'chhoti bahu' of the Ambanis, Radhika Merchant too attended 'NickYanka's pre-wedding celebrations.

NickYanka's Wedding Is Going To Be A Private Affair

As per a TOI report, the couple has deployed famous photographers and videographers team to capture their wedding moments.

NickYanka Want To Keep Their Wedding Under Wraps

To ensure the privacy and the security of the wedding, a tag which contains terms and conditions have been given to the crew.

It states that the crew must display the card at all times and has to be held on to all the days until they leave the premises. Mobile phones are also strictly banned at the venue.