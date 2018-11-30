English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding: These Wedding Goodies For The Guests Look Elegant!

Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding: These Wedding Goodies For The Guests Look Elegant!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding : Here's the Wedding Invitation Card; check out | FilmiBeat

    Priyanka Chopra is all set to become Mrs Jonas this weekend. She and her fiance Nick Jonas will be tying the knot at the royal Taj Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur and it's going to be a royal affair for sure. While PeeCee's international guests like Lilly Singh, Jonathan Tucker, Yasmine Al Massri, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, and his wife Danielle Jonas have already landed in the city for the big fat wedding, we are yet to get our hands on the inside pictures from Umaid Bhavan because of the beefed up security at Umaid Bhavan.

    However, we did come across a picture of the welcome goodies for the guests and it looks quite elegant. Check it out here-

    Even We Want One Of These Lovely Gifts!

    The wedding goodies have been wrapped in white and contain initials, 'NP' which which stands for Nick and Priyanka.

    Meanwhile, Parineeti's Heart Is All Full Of Love & Happiness

    The actress is quite excited for her 'Mimi' didi's special day and shared a picture on her Instagram story, captioning it as, ""Heart full of love and happiness".

    Priyanka- Nick Landed In Jodhpur Yesterday For Their Wedding

    PeeCee looked beautiful in off-white anarkali style suit with a colorful bandhani dupatta. Nick, on the other hand, looked his stylish best in a brown jacket and biege chinos.

    We Just Can't Wait For Their Wedding Pictures

    Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot as per Indian traditions and will also have a Christian wedding. Later, the couple will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi.

    ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Wedding: Lilly Singh aka 'Superwoman' Lands In Jodhpur!

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 11:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 30, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue