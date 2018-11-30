 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Jodhpur Wedding: These Wedding Goodies For The Guests Look Elegant!

Priyanka Chopra is all set to become Mrs Jonas this weekend. She and her fiance Nick Jonas will be tying the knot at the royal Taj Umaid Bhavan in Jodhpur and it's going to be a royal affair for sure. While PeeCee's international guests like Lilly Singh, Jonathan Tucker, Yasmine Al Massri, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, and his wife Danielle Jonas have already landed in the city for the big fat wedding, we are yet to get our hands on the inside pictures from Umaid Bhavan because of the beefed up security at Umaid Bhavan.

However, we did come across a picture of the welcome goodies for the guests and it looks quite elegant. Check it out here-

Even We Want One Of These Lovely Gifts! The wedding goodies have been wrapped in white and contain initials, 'NP' which which stands for Nick and Priyanka. Meanwhile, Parineeti's Heart Is All Full Of Love & Happiness The actress is quite excited for her 'Mimi' didi's special day and shared a picture on her Instagram story, captioning it as, ""Heart full of love and happiness". Priyanka- Nick Landed In Jodhpur Yesterday For Their Wedding PeeCee looked beautiful in off-white anarkali style suit with a colorful bandhani dupatta. Nick, on the other hand, looked his stylish best in a brown jacket and biege chinos. We Just Can't Wait For Their Wedding Pictures Priyanka and Nick will be tying the knot as per Indian traditions and will also have a Christian wedding. Later, the couple will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi.

