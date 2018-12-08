 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar & Others Head To Udaipur For Isha Ambani's Wedding?

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at Mumbai airport heading towards Udaipur. The actress shares a close bond with the Ambanis who were a part of Priyanka-Nick's pre-wedding festivities as well.

Karan Johar

The filmmaker was also spotted at Kalina airport and reportedly, he will be performing at the wedding.

Abhishek Bachchan

The actor was also spotted at airport leading to speculations that he too would be attending Isha-Anand's wedding.

Vidya Balan & Sidharth Roy Kapur

Vidya Balan along with her hubby Sidharth Roy Kapur pose for the paparazzi.

Akshay Kumar

Is Akshay Kumar too jetting to Udaipur for the wedding?

John Abraham & Priya Runchal

The low-profile couple were also spotted at the airport.

The Pre-Wedding Celebrations Have Begun

Meanwhile, the Ambanis kick-started the pre-wedding festivities yesterday with a special four-day 'Anna Seva' to feed 5,100 people, a majority with special abilities, fin Udaipur.