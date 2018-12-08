 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar & Others Head To Udaipur For Isha Ambani's Wedding?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani is all set to get hitched to Anand Piramal on 12th December. But before that the pre-wedding festivities have already begun in Udaipur yesterday. Buzz is that Priyanka Chopra, A.R Rahman and Arijit Singh will be performing for the guests at the wedding. Meanwhile, many Bollywood celebrities were spotted at Kalina airport giving rise to speculations that they are heading to Udaipur.
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted at Mumbai airport heading towards Udaipur. The actress shares a close bond with the Ambanis who were a part of Priyanka-Nick's pre-wedding festivities as well.
Karan Johar
The filmmaker was also spotted at Kalina airport and reportedly, he will be performing at the wedding.
Abhishek Bachchan
The actor was also spotted at airport leading to speculations that he too would be attending Isha-Anand's wedding.
Vidya Balan & Sidharth Roy Kapur
Vidya Balan along with her hubby Sidharth Roy Kapur pose for the paparazzi.
Akshay Kumar
Is Akshay Kumar too jetting to Udaipur for the wedding?
John Abraham & Priya Runchal
The low-profile couple were also spotted at the airport.
The Pre-Wedding Celebrations Have Begun
Meanwhile, the Ambanis kick-started the pre-wedding festivities yesterday with a special four-day 'Anna Seva' to feed 5,100 people, a majority with special abilities, fin Udaipur.
(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)