 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Look Madly In Love In These Candid Photos From Their Wedding Reception!

Nick Just Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka

In this picture, Nick has eyes only for his ladylove Priyanka and we are going weak in our knees.

Priyanka's Happiness Speak Volumes

Priyanka is all smiles as rose petals are being showered upon her. On the other hand, Nick is smitten by his dearest wife and is seen lovingly gazing at her.

That's So Cute Of PC!

Yesterday at her wedding reception while speaking to IANS, Priyanka said, "On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12." Aww, we are so happy for you PeeCee!

Picture Perfect Jodi

For the reception, Priyanka looked stunning in an ivory-white lehenga by Falguna and Shaun Peacock. Nick on the other hand, wore a blue velvet pantsuit and looked his dapper best.