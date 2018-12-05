English
Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Look Madly In Love In These Candid Photos From Their Wedding Reception!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur on 2nd and 3rd December. The couple first tied the knot in a Christian ceremony which was officiated by Nick's father. This was followed by an Indian wedding where Priyanka looked ravishing in red as a bride.

    Yesterday, the newly-married couple hosted their first wedding reception at Taj Palace in New Delhi for their close family and friends. The function was also graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Now, we have across some new pictures from Priyanka and Nick from the reception and boy, these candid clicks are making our hearts squishy-

    Nick Just Can't Take His Eyes Off Priyanka

    In this picture, Nick has eyes only for his ladylove Priyanka and we are going weak in our knees.

    Priyanka's Happiness Speak Volumes

    Priyanka is all smiles as rose petals are being showered upon her. On the other hand, Nick is smitten by his dearest wife and is seen lovingly gazing at her.

    That's So Cute Of PC!

    Yesterday at her wedding reception while speaking to IANS, Priyanka said, "On a scale of 1 to 10 in happiness, I'm on 12." Aww, we are so happy for you PeeCee!

    Picture Perfect Jodi

    For the reception, Priyanka looked stunning in an ivory-white lehenga by Falguna and Shaun Peacock. Nick on the other hand, wore a blue velvet pantsuit and looked his dapper best.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
