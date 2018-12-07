English
Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Look Picture Perfect In These Pics From Their Wedding After-Party!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' lavish Jodhpur wedding has been the talk of the town since the last couple of weeks. The lovebirds tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu traditions honouring both the cultures. Soon, 'NickYanka's dreamy pre-wedding and wedding pictures caught the fancy of the netizens who couldn't stop drooling over this good-looking couple.

    Well folks, there's more to come. We recently chanced upon some pictures from Priyanka and Nick's wedding after-party where the newlyweds are seen having a blast. Have a look at the pictures here-

    And Here Comes Mr & Mrs Jonas!

    Priyanka who is looking stunning in a red Dior dress and her better half, Nick Jonas in a blue blazer pose cutely for the lens at their wedding after-party.

    Dance Like No One Is Watching

    Just look at the way these two are ruling over the dance floor with their moves and grooves! Just what you need to give you plenty of weekend vibes!

    Bride & Beautiful

    Priyanka Chopra goes pouty in jazzy sunglasses in this unseen picture

    Priyanka's Most Special Moment From The Wedding

    "The most special moment was when the curtains opened and I saw him at the altar and life was okay in that moment," the actress was quoted as saying to a channel.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Friday, December 7, 2018, 10:06 [IST]
