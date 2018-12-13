 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Mumbai Reception Invite Is Out & We're Pretty Excited!

Isha Ambani Wedding: Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in Golden Lehenga | FilmiBeat

After taking vows in Christian wedding and then, exchanging garlands in a big fat Punjabi wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20, 2018 for their industry friends. The couple held a reception in Delhi on December 4, which witnessed PM Narendra Modi in attendance. The Mumbai reception will take place at the ballroom of Taj Lands' End.

For her Christian wedding, Priyanka had woen a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, which had a 75-foot-long veil. Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

Breaking away from the tradition of walking down the aisle with a male family member, the bride was escorted by her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor's father Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013. Priyanka looked resplendent in the white wedding gown. She became the first actor to be dressed by Lauren on her wedding as prior to this he has created bridal gowns only for close family members including his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece.

While the first ceremony was all about subtle whites and pastels, the couple switched to bold red and gold for the traditional Hindu wedding. Priyanka made for a stunning bride in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga.