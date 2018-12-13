English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Mumbai Reception Invite Is Out & We're Pretty Excited!

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Mumbai Reception Invite Is Out & We're Pretty Excited!

By Marathidhamaal
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Isha Ambani Wedding: Priyanka Chopra looks beautiful in Golden Lehenga | FilmiBeat

    After taking vows in Christian wedding and then, exchanging garlands in a big fat Punjabi wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to host a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20, 2018 for their industry friends. The couple held a reception in Delhi on December 4, which witnessed PM Narendra Modi in attendance. The Mumbai reception will take place at the ballroom of Taj Lands' End.

    View this post on Instagram

    Wooow @priyankachopra @nickjonas reception invitation ❤ Like I always say ROYALTY 👸🏻🤴🏻❤❤ #MrAndMrsJonas . . . @thehauterfly #PriyankaChopra #NickJonas #PriyankaWedsNick #NickPriyankaWedding #NickWedsPriyanka #Priyanka #PeeCee #Bollywood #FamilyJonas #PriyankaNickWedding #Hollywood #MissWorld2000 #PriyankaChopraJonas #Queen #PiggyChops #Nickyanka #Prick #Niyanka #love #NP #NP_globaldomination #TheSkyIsPink #Priyonce @np_globaldomination #queenofbollywood #jiju #desigirl #lovebirds

    A post shared by NP globaldomination (@np_globaldomination) on Dec 12, 2018 at 6:46am PST

    For her Christian wedding, Priyanka had woen a custom-made Ralph Lauren gown, which had a 75-foot-long veil. Priyanka and Nick exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2.

    priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-mumbai-reception-invite-is-out

    Breaking away from the tradition of walking down the aisle with a male family member, the bride was escorted by her mother Madhu Chopra. The actor's father Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013. Priyanka looked resplendent in the white wedding gown. She became the first actor to be dressed by Lauren on her wedding as prior to this he has created bridal gowns only for close family members including his daughter, daughter-in-law and niece.

    While the first ceremony was all about subtle whites and pastels, the couple switched to bold red and gold for the traditional Hindu wedding. Priyanka made for a stunning bride in a custom red Sabyasachi lehenga.

    Read more about: priyanka chopra nick jonas
    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 17:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue