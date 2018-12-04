 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick's Jonas' New Delhi Reception: Check Out Inside Details; See Invite Card!

Priyanka- Nick's New Delhi Wedding Reception

The wedding reception invite states that the function will take place at Durbar Hall, Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi from 8pm onwards.

Will Narendra Modi Attend PC- Nick's Reception?

Reports state that Prime Minister Narendra Modi might come for the wedding reception as the couple have invited him.

A Touch Of Hollywood

Dwayne Johnson who is a mutual friend of Nick and Priyanka is also expected to attend the wedding reception. The Hollywood star worked with Priyanka in Baywatch and shared screen space with her better half in Jumanji.

Sonali Bendre Might Attend The Reception

Sonali Bendre who shares a close bond with Priyanka Chopra is also expected to attend the reception.

It Will Be A High-Profile Wedding Reception

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source, "Priyanka & Nick will be hosting a reception in Delhi for her family and friends from the city and the guest list includes leading designers , politicos and industrialists among others."

Speaking About Priyanka- Nick's Wedding Reception In Mumbai

"Priyanka's film industry and actor friends will be celebrating the occasion with the couple at the Mumbai reception," the source told the entertainment portal adding that the couple will be hosting the bash sometime in mid-December.

Meanwhile, This Unseen Pic Of Nick & Priyanka Is Going Viral

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are seen enjoying a ride inside the Umaid Bhavan Palace and the picture is full of romantic vibes.