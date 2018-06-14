 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Not Interested In Each Other? Their Body Language Says It All

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas ENJOY their ROMANTIC dinner date in New York; Pics goes viral FilmiBeat

People went bonkers when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' dinner date pictures were out and speculations were rife that the duo is interested to know each other and take their relationship to the next level. At first, we got to see a happy Priyanka and Nick walking arm-in-arm at his cousin's wedding ceremony and the duo looked just like a couple in love.

However, things didn't look the same again when Priyanka and Nick went out on a dinner date last night as both entered the restaurant separately and had no smile on their faces. If that was not enough, Priyanka and Nick looked uninterested and bored while leaving the restaurant and their body language did not look positive either. Priyanka rushed to her car immediately and so did Nick, who seemed like he just wanted to get away from there.

What's Happening Here? Priyanka Chopra was busy checking her mobile phone as she entered the restaurant and didn't pose for the paparazzi. It surely looks like she's uninterested! So, what's happening here PeeCee? Walking A Few Feet Away From Each Other While Priyanka Chopra rushed to her car after the dinner date, Nick Jonas was two feet away from her and rushed to his car too. They didn't even bother to strike a pose together for the paparazzi and didn't even have a smile on their face. Were They In A Hurry? Maybe the duo were in a hurry due to other commitments and went out after having a good time with each other? We never know! Upscale Restaurant In New York City The duo went on a dinner date at the Park Avenue Summer in New York City. The restaurant is known for its copious amounts of high-class wine and dinner.