 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Pre-Wedding Ceremony: Couple To Recreate Their First Official Date?

Priyanka & Nick Have Been Dating Since 2017

A source close to PeeCee told DNA, "The duo actually took a bit of time to know each other after they walked the red carpet at last year's Met Gala. They stayed in touch and their relationship got serious only after they dated for a few months."

The Lovebirds Have A Special Plan

The daily further states that for one of their pre-wedding ceremonies, Priyanka and Nick will be recreating their first official date to make things more memorable.

Priyanka-Nick Want To Start Their Journey With A Fond Memory

The source further told the daily, "Both Priyanka and Nick wanted to start the new journey of their lives with a fond memory. They want it exactly the way it was - from the ambience to the food and the setting."

Isn't That A Cute Idea?

The source further adds, "While the couple will solemnise their marriage on December 2 in Jodhpur, before one of the other ceremonies (mehendi or sangeet), they will go on a similar date. Nickyanka (as they are popularly known) will also sport the same outfits that they had worn for the occasion."

The Preparations For The Wedding Are Going In Full Swing

If reports are to be believed, the haldi, mehendi and sangeet are scheduled from November 29 at the Mehrangarh Fort in Rajasthan.

PeeCee's Sweet Surprise

Meanwhile, the actress has resumed shooting for The Sky Is Pink in Chandni Chowk and recently treated the team there with big boxes of different types of macaroons. Later Farhan Akhtar and the other team members thanked the bride-in-waiting for the sweet surprise.