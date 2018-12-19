 »   »   »  Stunning Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception Red Carpet!

Priyanka & Nick Are Glowing!

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are glowing a day before their wedding reception in Mumbai. The two can't lay their eyes off of each other!

The Happy Couple

The happy couple looks breathtaking an evening before their reception. Priyanka looks gorgeous in a navy blue and gold strapless anarkali dress. She looks like a queen in the beautiful ornaments. Nick is looking very dashing in a textured grey suit. What a glorious couple!

So In Love!

Priyanka and Nick pose for the media a day before their much awaited Mumbai reception. They are smiling radiantly as they strike a pose for the cameras. Priyanka and Nick will host a wedding reception for the Bollywood film fraternity tomorrow.

Nick Is Smitten!

Nick is looking like he is so smitten by his wife Priyanka in this picture. He has been giving his fans updates on the couple's lives together by posting pictures on social media. We just can't get over how the two fell in love.

Priyanka’s Mum Smiles For Cameras

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra smiles for the cameras in a beautiful golden half-saree. Madhu Chopra has always been a fierce supporter of her daughter.

Denise Miller-Jonas, Nick’s Mum Sparkling In Black Gown

Nick Jonas' mother, Denise Miller-Jonas poses for the camera in a sparkling black gown. She welcomed Priyanka Chopra into the Jonas family with open arms.