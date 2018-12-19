English
 Stunning Pictures From Priyanka & Nick's Mumbai Reception Red Carpet!

By
    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas look Gorgeous in THIS Blue Outfit at Reception; Watch Video |FilmiBeat

    Superstar couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set for their wedding reception in Mumbai tomorrow, December 20th, 2018. This will be Nickyanka's second wedding reception after the one in Delhi, and it is particularly for Priyanka's Bollywood family. We will see the who's who of the Hindi film fraternity attending the Mumbai reception tomorrow. The couple is hosting a red carpet event for the shutterbugs today and the pictures are here!

    Priyanka & Nick Are Glowing!

    Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are glowing a day before their wedding reception in Mumbai. The two can't lay their eyes off of each other!

    The Happy Couple

    The happy couple looks breathtaking an evening before their reception. Priyanka looks gorgeous in a navy blue and gold strapless anarkali dress. She looks like a queen in the beautiful ornaments. Nick is looking very dashing in a textured grey suit. What a glorious couple!

    So In Love!

    Priyanka and Nick pose for the media a day before their much awaited Mumbai reception. They are smiling radiantly as they strike a pose for the cameras. Priyanka and Nick will host a wedding reception for the Bollywood film fraternity tomorrow.

    Nick Is Smitten!

    Nick is looking like he is so smitten by his wife Priyanka in this picture. He has been giving his fans updates on the couple's lives together by posting pictures on social media. We just can't get over how the two fell in love.

    Priyanka’s Mum Smiles For Cameras

    Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra smiles for the cameras in a beautiful golden half-saree. Madhu Chopra has always been a fierce supporter of her daughter.

    Denise Miller-Jonas, Nick’s Mum Sparkling In Black Gown

    Nick Jonas' mother, Denise Miller-Jonas poses for the camera in a sparkling black gown. She welcomed Priyanka Chopra into the Jonas family with open arms.

    Priyanka and Nick stole everyone's hearts away with their whirlwind romance. The couple's lavish three day wedding ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan had everyone's eyes popping. The couple got married in two weddings, one according to the Hindu traditions as per Priyanka's cultural background and the other was a Christian wedding as per Nick's cultural background. The pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi ceremony and a rocking sangeet ceremony.

    The couple have hardly had time for themselves since the time they got married. After their wedding, Priyanka and Nick hosted a reception in Delhi. Then they had their calendars marked to attend the grand Ambani wedding which was the talk of the town. Nickyanka did manage to steal a short vacation for themselves amidst their busy schedule and jetted off to Oman. Pictures from Oman showed the couple basking under the sun in 'marital bliss' as Priyanka put it.

