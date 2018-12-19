 »   »   »  Stunning Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception Red Carpet!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- This Is Why ISRO's GSAT 7A Satellite Is Built Exclusively For The Indian Air Force!
-
- Criticising Virat Kohli For Not Playing A Spinner In Perth Is Unjustified — Praveen Kumar
- 2018 Best Smartphones With Fingerprint Sensor
- Mahindra XUV 300 Compact-SUV Now Official — Launch In February 2019
- Petrol And Diesel Remain Steady In Price Even As Crude Prices Fall
- Priyanka And Nick Get Romantic In This Unseen Picture!
- Best Winter Destinations To Visit From Pune
- Sanya Malhotra Rocked The Quirky Look In Her Latest Attire
Superstar couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set for their wedding reception in Mumbai tomorrow, December 20th, 2018. This will be Nickyanka's second wedding reception after the one in Delhi, and it is particularly for Priyanka's Bollywood family. We will see the who's who of the Hindi film fraternity attending the Mumbai reception tomorrow. The couple is hosting a red carpet event for the shutterbugs today and the pictures are here!
Priyanka & Nick Are Glowing!
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are glowing a day before their wedding reception in Mumbai. The two can't lay their eyes off of each other!
The Happy Couple
The happy couple looks breathtaking an evening before their reception. Priyanka looks gorgeous in a navy blue and gold strapless anarkali dress. She looks like a queen in the beautiful ornaments. Nick is looking very dashing in a textured grey suit. What a glorious couple!
So In Love!
Priyanka and Nick pose for the media a day before their much awaited Mumbai reception. They are smiling radiantly as they strike a pose for the cameras. Priyanka and Nick will host a wedding reception for the Bollywood film fraternity tomorrow.
Nick Is Smitten!
Nick is looking like he is so smitten by his wife Priyanka in this picture. He has been giving his fans updates on the couple's lives together by posting pictures on social media. We just can't get over how the two fell in love.
Priyanka’s Mum Smiles For Cameras
Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra smiles for the cameras in a beautiful golden half-saree. Madhu Chopra has always been a fierce supporter of her daughter.
Denise Miller-Jonas, Nick’s Mum Sparkling In Black Gown
Nick Jonas' mother, Denise Miller-Jonas poses for the camera in a sparkling black gown. She welcomed Priyanka Chopra into the Jonas family with open arms.
Priyanka and Nick stole everyone's hearts away with their whirlwind romance. The couple's lavish three day wedding ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan had everyone's eyes popping. The couple got married in two weddings, one according to the Hindu traditions as per Priyanka's cultural background and the other was a Christian wedding as per Nick's cultural background. The pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi ceremony and a rocking sangeet ceremony.
The couple have hardly had time for themselves since the time they got married. After their wedding, Priyanka and Nick hosted a reception in Delhi. Then they had their calendars marked to attend the grand Ambani wedding which was the talk of the town. Nickyanka did manage to steal a short vacation for themselves amidst their busy schedule and jetted off to Oman. Pictures from Oman showed the couple basking under the sun in 'marital bliss' as Priyanka put it.
MOST READ: Nick Jonas Returns To Mumbai Ahead Of Reception: Spotted At Airport