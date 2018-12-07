 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Reveal Their Favourite Wedding Moments & It's Love Personified!

Nick Is Stunned By PeeCee's Veil Just Like Us!

As a Christian bride donning a customized Ralph Lauren gown with a 75-ft long veil, Priyanka looked every bit stunning.

PeeCee's Favourite Moment From The Christian Wedding

"Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me."

'Everything Was Perfect,' Says Priyanka

"As much as we planned, I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like. Everything was perfect."

Nick Just Couldn't Take His Eyes Off His Bride

"From the moment I saw her walk out and a million other moments, ‘Wow' is the only word that came to mind."

Priyanka's Hindu Wedding Was Like A Dream

"The chanting when I walked out, the look on his face when he first saw me, the look on my face when I first saw him in his Indian finery," she says. "And when I heard him read his vows, it was over."

Nick On The Hindu Wedding

Nick admitted that was surprised to see "how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of hear". "That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other, which is the most important thing," People quoted him as saying.

PeeCee Reveals Her Honeymoon Plans

Priyanka joked that that their honeymoon will be "at some resort somewhere in the world."

Priyanka-Nick's Pact

The couple already has a pact to "speak multiple times a day and try and not go more than two weeks without seeing each other."

"Distance can be hard on any relationship, but it has actually made us that much closer," the actress told the magazine.

Meanwhile, Here's A Closer Look At Priyanka's Bridal Mehendi

The actress paid a romantic tribute to Nick by including a guitar design in her mehendi on the top of her right hand.