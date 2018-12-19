 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Romantic Pose Is What Happily Ever After Looks Like! [NEW PICS]

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It's been more than two weeks since Priyanka Chopra got hitched to 'Jealous' singer Nick Jonas in a fairy-tale way at the majestic Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. But we are yet to get over the 'NickYanka' fever! The couple have brought back the season of love and it's making us go 'awww' all the way.
After the dreamy wedding pictures, we recently got our hands on few unseen moments from Priyanka- Nick's wedding festivities. One look at them and we bet you won't stop drooling over them-
Mushy Vibes
In this picture, Nick is seen carrying Priyanka in his arms and the moment looks straight out of a Bollywood flick. The beautifully-lit Umaid Bhavan Palace in the background adds more to the charm.
PeeCee shared this photo on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Having our family and friends share our special day with us meant so much...the smiles, the words, the love and the hugs - all so thoughtful."
Love Binds Them Together
Priyanka's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared this click from one of PC-Nick's wedding festivities and we must say, it has made us fall in love with them all over again.
Do we tell you that we just can't take our eyes off Priyanka's custom Ralph and Russo peach off-shoulder top with flared pants?
Meet The Glam Squad
We also came across few new pictures from Priyanka's wedding after-party and they are all things love.
The 'Desi Girl' looks drop-dead gorgeous in a red tulle gown by Dior which she teamed up with a lovely diamond choker necklace, drop earrings, bangles, and a tear-drop mang tika.
Team Bride
Priyanka is seen posing here with ace make-up artist Mickey Contractor and her hair stylist Priyanka Borkar.
Say Cheese
Priyanka's hairstylist captioned this click as, "The glam squad for the after party.. Team bride."
Priyanka and Nick will be hosting a wedding reception at JW Mariott in Mumbai tonight for their close friends and family which will be followed by yet another one at Taj Lands End tomorrow for the B-town folks.
